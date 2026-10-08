Uzbek woman suspected of human trafficking detained in Turkey

An Uzbek citizen M.X., who was wanted internationally in Turkey, has been detained and returned to Uzbekistan in accordance with established procedures. This was reported by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul.

As noted, M.X. was put on the international wanted list on charges of committing crimes under Article 135 (human trafficking) and Article 223 (illegal departure abroad) of the Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, she, in prior conspiracy with a group of individuals, lured citizens with various promises and participated in trafficking them through Kazakhstan to Thailand and Turkey. She is also accused of involving the victims in prostitution in these countries.

As a result of joint operational-search activities conducted by law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and Turkey, the whereabouts of M.X. were established.

Following this, she was detained and handed over to the authorized agencies of Uzbekistan in the prescribed manner.