First capybara born in Scotland in the last 18 years

·48·World
First capybara born in Scotland in the last 18 years

A joyful event long-awaited for 18 years has taken place in Scotland — a baby capybara was born at the Edinburgh Zoo. A female capybara named Luna gave birth to a healthy baby, delighting the zoo team.

Reports state that this is the first baby capybara born in Scotland in the past 18 years. Currently, the zoo keepers are closely monitoring its development.

At birth, the baby weighed approximately 1.5–2.5 kilograms. Zoo staff compared its weight to the weight of a six-pack of beverage cans.

It is noted that the mother capybara Luna and father Rodney are taking very good care of the baby. Meanwhile, the little one is growing bolder by the day and has started actively exploring its environment.

Its gender has not yet been determined. This matter will be revealed after a medical check-up, and a name will be given to the capybara thereafter.

Edinburgh ZoocapybaraLunaRodney
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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