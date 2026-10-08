SpaceX to launch next cargo spacecraft into space on October 13

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SpaceX to launch next cargo spacecraft into space on October 13

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced the dispatch of the next important supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, the reusable Cargo Dragon cargo spacecraft will fly toward the orbital laboratory on October 13.

This flight is of strategic importance from the standpoint of completely modernizing the station's power system and laying the foundation for its future destiny.

CRS-35 Mission Details: When and where is it launched?

The main parameters of the new flight, carried out within the framework of a long-term cooperation agreement signed between NASA and SpaceX:

  • Launch pad: The spacecraft will lift off from Launch Complex 40 at the US Space Force Base located at Cape Canaveral, Florida;

  • Launch vehicle: Delivery to orbit will be carried out as usual by the reliable Falcon 9 heavy launch vehicle;

  • Cargo volume: Cargo Dragon will deliver a total of 2.3 tons of cargo to the station, including food supplies for the crew, medical supplies, and equipment necessary for dozens of new scientific experiments.

Historical Conclusion: Final solar arrays for the 2030 plan

The most important scientific and technical aspect of this mission is related to the new generation energy system:

  • IROSA solar arrays: The spacecraft will deliver the very last pair of roll-out solar arrays (IROSA) intended for the ISS to the station;

  • Completion of modernization: Once these panels are installed, the process of updating the orbital station's power supply system will be completely finalized;

  • Controlled deorbiting: The improvement of the energy system will not only ensure the continuous operation of the station, but is also a decisive factor for the process of safe and controlled deorbiting of the ISS planned for the end of 2030.

The Cargo Dragon Phenomenon: The only returning "cargo carrier" on Earth

The SpaceX cargo spacecraft holds a completely unique status in modern cosmonautics:

  • Cargo return capability: Among all cargo spacecraft serving the International Space Station, it is the only spacecraft capable of returning results and samples from space to Earth and landing safely in the ocean;

  • History of 34 successful flights: From October 2012 to August 2025, SpaceX carried out 34 Cargo Dragon flights to the ISS;

  • High reliability: Only one of these missions ended in failure — due to an accident involving the Falcon 9 rocket in 2015, while all other launches were successfully completed.

The upcoming flight expected on October 13 will be an important step in continuously supplying humanity's largest scientific home in space with energy and resources in the coming years.

NASASpaceXInternational Space StationCRS-35 mission
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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