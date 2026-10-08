US brings new charges against Maduro and his wife

·5·World
US brings new charges against Maduro and his wife

New and more severe criminal charges are expected to be brought against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were detained by the US during a special military operation. Citing its sources, the influential CNN television channel reports that the New York Federal Prosecutor's Office is accusing the former leader and his spouse of the illegal detention and torture of US citizens held in Venezuelan prisons.

According to the channel's interlocutors, the new package of charges could be officially announced on October 8.

New investigation direction: Torture of Americans

New information within the framework of the case focuses on the issue of foreigners imprisoned during the Maduro regime:

  • Illegal arrests: According to the investigation, the new charges are related to the groundless arrest and imprisonment of more than 10 US citizens during Maduro's years in power;

  • Cruel treatment: The US Prosecutor's Office has gathered evidence regarding psychological and physical torture inflicted on these prisoners;

  • Circle of accomplices: Investigators are also considering filing charges against several other Venezuelan officials and law enforcement officers who directly participated in the torture.

Special operation and drug trafficking charges

The arrest of Nicolas Maduro was evaluated as an unprecedented event in international law:

  • Operation in early 2026: US forces conducted an emergency military operation on Venezuelan territory, removing Maduro and his wife from the country;

  • Initial reason: The main reason for this operation was that Maduro was put on the international wanted list by the US and accused of patronizing large-scale illegal drug trafficking.

Trial and sentence: Threat of life imprisonment

The schedule and potential consequences of this high-profile trial under the gaze of the international community:

  • Trial date set: The main trial against Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores will begin on June 1, 2027;

  • Possibility of life imprisonment: If the jury finds Maduro and his wife guilty of conspiring to illegally import cocaine into the US, both of them could face life imprisonment.

The addition of new articles in the New York court is turning the trial of Caracas's former leadership into one of the most high-profile and complex geopolitical court cases of the 21st century.

Nicolas MaduroCilia FloresNew York Federal Prosecutor's Officearrest of US citizens in Venezuela
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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