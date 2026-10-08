Where do cats in Italy mysteriously disappear to every year ahead of the holiday?

Cases of mass disappearance of pets, particularly cats, have sharply increased in Italy. According to the country's influential publication La Nazione, animal protection organizations and activists link this phenomenon to clandestine religious-sectarian rituals and sacrificial practices ahead of the upcoming Halloween holiday.

The regular disappearance of animals has caused serious concern and resonance among local residents and activists.

"An annual recurring sacrifice": What are the activists saying?

Maria Rosa Incandela, president of the Italian National Animal Protection Organization (ENPA) branch, stated that this practice has a systematic nature:

Seasonal rituals: The disappearance of cats is not accidental, but has taken on the form of traditional "sacrifices" that activate precisely in the weeks leading up to the holiday;

Order-based hunting: According to the organization's head, animals might be caught for money by specially hired individuals (possibly foreigners) and delivered to sect members;

Horrific evidence from the past: Incandela recalled that before the pandemic, the remains of a burned cat were found in the Città di Castello district, and the existence of a secret sect was exposed through these traces.

Why are domestic cats becoming the main target?

Animal rights defenders particularly emphasize that pets are at greater danger compared to stray cats:

Trust and affectionate temperament: Domestic cats, unlike their stray counterparts, do not run away from humans, quickly grow accustomed to people, and easily make contact with strangers. This makes them easier to catch;

Changing targets: According to defenders, while in previous years mostly white and then black cats were lost, now striped (tiger-patterned) animals are also being targeted;

Latest figures: It has been officially recorded that at least twenty cats have vanished without a trace in recent days.

Urgent warning to the population and pet owners

As the situation is becoming more complicated, volunteers and officials are reminding pet owners of strict requirements:

Keep them indoors: It is recommended not to let household cats outside unattended until the Halloween holiday is over;

Suspicious activities: Citizens are asked to immediately report to law enforcement agencies if unknown individuals attempting to catch animals or suspicious activities around stray animals are observed.

Local police and animal protection services have intensified monitoring and investigations regarding these cases.