Aircraft destroyed in missile strike at Riyadh International Airport

The security crisis in the Middle East has escalated to a new and extremely dangerous stage. Videos showing a massive fire and a destroyed passenger plane following a ballistic missile or drone strike in the area of the King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabia capital, Riyadh, have widely spread across international networks.

Social media and a number of international monitoring sources indicate that this strike was carried out by Yemen's Houthi movement ("Ansar Allah"). Following the incident, a giant cloud of black smoke covered the sky over the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Situation at the airport: What do the footage show?

Images captured directly at the scene by witnesses and airport staff clearly demonstrate the severity of the situation:

Black smoke billowing into the sky: A very intense fire and a thick column of black smoke are rising behind the airport's runway and passenger boarding bridges (gates);

Burned Saudia aircraft: One of the images captures the fuselage of a passenger liner bearing the symbol of the national carrier "Saudia" (the embroidered logo on the tail section) completely destroyed by fire, with rescue teams spraying foam to extinguish the flames;

Movement on the apron: Due to airport service vehicles and other liners being parked close to the incident area, technical personnel can be seen taking urgent evacuation measures.

Flights delayed, security measures stepped up

Following the news of the attack, the security level in the capital Riyadh was raised to a high phase:

Flights redirected to other cities: According to international aviation traffic monitoring (FlightRadar) data, a number of international and domestic flights landing at King Khalid Airport were urgently diverted to Jeddah and other alternate airports;

Situation in the city: According to media reports, remote working arrangements and security measures have been announced in some institutions, international organizations, and schools in the capital;

Casualties and damage: Official authorities have temporarily withheld full information regarding whether there were passengers on board the aircraft and any injuries.

Escalation of regional tension

This event is taking place against the backdrop of the resurgence of long-standing conflicts in Yemen and geopolitical clashes within the US-Iran-Saudi triangle:

Houthi activity: In recent weeks, air attacks by forces in Yemen on Saudi Arabia's bordering city of Abha and strategic points in the capital Riyadh have been observed to restart;

Threat to global aviation: Direct missile strikes on civil infrastructure and international airports seriously call into question the safety of air travel in the Persian Gulf.

This powerful explosion and fire at the Riyadh airport have once again proved how delicate the security balance in the Middle East remains and how high the risk of explosion is.