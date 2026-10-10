30,000 bottles of wine worth €5 million stolen in Italy

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30,000 bottles of wine worth €5 million stolen in Italy

30,000 bottles of wine with a total value of 5 million euros were stolen from the warehouse of a winery located in Italy's Tuscany region. Due to the scale of the incident and the value of the stolen goods, this crime is considered one of the largest wine thefts in Italian history. This was reported by the "Financial Times" newspaper.

As noted, the incident occurred on the night of October 4 of this year at the warehouse of Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest wine-producing enterprises in Italy. Seven masked men disabled the security system, loaded boxes containing famous wines such as Tignanello, Solaia, and Guado al Tasso into two large trucks, and drove away from the scene.

Notably, the theft occurred at a time when the company was preparing to ship a large batch of its most expensive wines to overseas clients. According to the publication, a single bottle of the stolen wines is valued between 150 and 500 euros in retail. Therefore, the total value of the products obtained by the criminals constitutes a huge amount.

It is reported that the crime was also captured by surveillance cameras. Currently, the police are conducting an investigation into the incident. However, so far, the identities of the suspects have not been established and they have not been apprehended.

Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchesi Antinori, stated that there is still hope of finding the stolen wines. He emphasized that such a large quantity of cargo is difficult to disappear without a trace. He also said that selling expensive products on the world market without attracting attention will not be easy.

"We are still hoping to find the wines. Two trucks simply won't disappear without a trace. These wines are very valuable. I cannot imagine how such a large quantity of products can be sold worldwide without drawing attention," Renzo Cotarella said.

According to company representatives, this incident is considered one of the largest wine thefts in Italian history. The “Financial Times” noted that considering the number of stolen bottles and the total value of the product, this crime could be one of the largest wine thefts not only in Italy, but in the entire world.

Wine thefts have occurred in Italy before. However, individuals who committed such crimes usually targeted Michelin-starred restaurants and special cellars where expensive wines are stored. But starting in the summer of 2026, the attention of criminals also began to focus on winemaking enterprises.

In particular, 3,000 bottles of Alta Langa wine were stolen from the warehouse of the Banfi di Montalcino winery in the Piedmont region. Company representatives emphasized that the thieves did not choose the products by chance, but acted by carefully sorting the bottles and knowing well what they were doing.

Also in September, four thieves attacked the Conterno Fantino winery and took 3,000 bottles of Barolo wine from there. Recent incidents show that the warehouses of companies producing expensive wines in Italy are also becoming targets for thieves.

Marchesi AntinoriTignanellowine theftFinancial Times
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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