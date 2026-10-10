At a time when tensions in the Middle East have reached their peak, it has been revealed that a severe psychological crisis has emerged within the US Navy. Captain Dan Keeler, commander of the giant aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which was sent to carry out combat missions towards Iran, officially disclosed that suicide attempts have been recorded among the personnel.

According to the commander, these alarming and dangerous incidents occurred precisely while the ship was conducting a combat voyage toward the Iranian coast, during a period when the risk of a potential clash had sharply escalated.

Captain Keeler's statement: "No fatalities, but the problem is extremely serious"

Speaking to media representatives, the ship's commander noted that the servicemen faced a severe psychological trial:

None ended in death: Thanks to a fortunate coincidence and prompt measures, none of the suicide attempts ended in tragic death;

High combat stress and pressure: The possibility of a direct military clash with Iran, the constant state of readiness, and the threat of anticipated devastating retaliatory strikes dealt a heavy blow to the psyche of the sailors;

Acknowledgment of psychological problems: The captain openly admitted that serious problems had indeed arisen in the soldiers' psyche and stated that psychological support services on the ship were strengthened following the incident.

Systemic problem in the US Navy

This incident aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln has further revived debates regarding long-term military missions in the US army and their impact on the health of the personnel:

Combat duty lasting months: Living in the open sea, far from family and under the constant threat of real missile strikes, is eroding the psychological stability of young soldiers;

The cost of confrontation with Iran: Washington's policy of increasing its military presence in the Middle East is turning into a major test not only for large financial expenses, but also for the mental health of ordinary soldiers.

Although the military command states that the situation is under control, such a psychological crisis during a combat mission is evaluated as a factor that could seriously affect the overall combat readiness of the units.