Blood clot found in the heart of a 27-year-old young man

·78·World
Blood clot found in the heart of a 27-year-old young man

A video showing the heart ultrasound of a 27-year-old young man undergoing a medical examination has spread on social networks. It states that a thrombus, i.e., a blood clot, was detected in the heart of the patient born in 1999.

According to reports, the young man stated in a conversation with a doctor that in recent days he had been troubled by symptoms such as shortness of breath, panting, and severe fatigue.

A thrombus can form under the influence of various factors. It is quite possible that excessive consumption of energy drinks accelerates heart rate and affects blood pressure. However, there is currently no confirmed information that energy drinks were specifically the cause of the thrombus in this patient.

Experts emphasize the importance of not ignoring changes in health. If unexplained severe fatigue, shortness of breath, or chest pain is observed, one should seek medical help. If breathing suddenly becomes severely restricted or severe chest pain occurs, an ambulance must be called immediately.

27-year-old young manblood clotenergy drinkheartbeat
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Simple jump on a trampoline led to a stroke in a 13-year-old boySimple jump on a trampoline led to a stroke in a 13-year-old boy22 July 13:41Politician named Hitler Mussolini elected mayor in PeruPolitician named Hitler Mussolini elected mayor in PeruToday 20:30How did the first telephone conversation in history go?How did the first telephone conversation in history go?Today 18:57Chinese woman gifts BMWs to two employees who came to work in the coldChinese woman gifts BMWs to two employees who came to work in the coldToday 18:52An "unusual" theft in Vietnam shakes up the internet (video)An "unusual" theft in Vietnam shakes up the internet (video)Today 18:52Suicide attempts reported among military personnel on US ship prior to attack on Iran (video)Suicide attempts reported among military personnel on US ship prior to attack on Iran (video)Today 18:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child