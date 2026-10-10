Blood clot found in the heart of a 27-year-old young man

A video showing the heart ultrasound of a 27-year-old young man undergoing a medical examination has spread on social networks. It states that a thrombus, i.e., a blood clot, was detected in the heart of the patient born in 1999.

According to reports, the young man stated in a conversation with a doctor that in recent days he had been troubled by symptoms such as shortness of breath, panting, and severe fatigue.

A thrombus can form under the influence of various factors. It is quite possible that excessive consumption of energy drinks accelerates heart rate and affects blood pressure. However, there is currently no confirmed information that energy drinks were specifically the cause of the thrombus in this patient.

Experts emphasize the importance of not ignoring changes in health. If unexplained severe fatigue, shortness of breath, or chest pain is observed, one should seek medical help. If breathing suddenly becomes severely restricted or severe chest pain occurs, an ambulance must be called immediately.