A sofa designed in the style of the Porsche 911 has been created

·59·World
A sofa designed in the style of the Porsche 911 has been created

Inspired by Italian manufacturing craftsmanship traditions, Arkadia-life has introduced an unusual piece of furniture resembling the classic Porsche 911 sports car — the P01 Classic sofa. Its appearance evokes the sports cars of the 1960s. However, this is not a real Porsche car, but furniture created with inspiration from automotive design.

The sofa is designed for one person, and its body features seven storage compartments. It is equipped with a refrigerator for drinks, a wine cooler, adjustable cup holders, and a wireless phone charging device.

Additionally, the furniture is equipped with a SENSONUM audio system from Great Britain. It includes an amplifier, a subwoofer, and 13 speakers. Music can be controlled from a phone via Bluetooth. The total weight of the sofa is approximately 220 kilograms.

According to Yanko Design, the starting price of the P01 Classic sofa is about $30,000. Additional fees are required for certain color and finish options.

Armchair with a brown leather seat crafted from the front part of a Porsche car.
Arkadia-lifeP01 Classic sofaPorsche 911SENSONUM audio system
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Charos
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