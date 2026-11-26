A 31-year-old Vietnamese citizen spent nearly seven years cut off from his family, living on the streets and in abandoned sewer pipes. Recently, police officers found him and reunited him with his loved ones, who had been waiting for news of him for many years.

The incident took place in the city of Da Nang, in the central part of the country. On November 23, local security officers patrolling a vacant lot on Nhon Hoa 21 Street in the An Khe district noticed a man living inside a concrete sewer pipe. He was taken to the police station, where his identity was established. He turned out to be a 31-year-old man named P.H.T., born in the Ninh Binh province.

It turned out that he had gone to Japan in 2017 to study. At the same time, he planned to work and provide financial support to his family. However, his studies did not go as expected. Feeling guilty because his family had spent a large amount of money on his education and had even taken out loans, the young man was ashamed to return home.

In 2019, he cut off contact with his relatives. He lived on the streets, first in Ho Chi Minh City and later in Da Nang. Abandoned sewer pipes became his shelter from the rain and sun. He even lived without any identity documents.

Police officers patiently spoke with the young man and began searching for his relatives. Based on initial information, they contacted colleagues in the Ninh Binh province and managed to find his family.

Upon receiving the news, his relatives set off for Da Nang on the night of November 23 and met him the next morning. Although the reunion was initially a bit awkward, the family members were finally together again after many years of separation.

The police officers collected money from their own funds to help the young man return home and also provided him with clothing and necessary items. His family sent a letter of gratitude to the officers who provided assistance.

Thus, the young man, who had been missing for nearly seven years, returned to his family.