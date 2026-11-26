An unusual situation has been observed in the north of Tel Aviv, Israel. Dozens of jackals entered a residential area and were seen roaming freely through the city streets. Eyewitnesses captured video of the wild animals walking together in a pack.

The appearance of wild animals in a residential neighborhood has caused concern and alarm among local residents. The free movement of jackals, which typically live in natural habitats, has drawn significant public attention.

Authorities are currently taking measures to safely capture the animals and return them to their natural habitat. Plans are underway to relocate them away from the populated area.