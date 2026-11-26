Renowned Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin considers the Uzbek player Javohir Sindarov, who is competing against the reigning champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, in the ongoing World Chess Championship in Switzerland, to be the main favorite. This was reported by the Sport-Express publication.

“Sindarov is mentally prepared and hungrier for victory”

Karjakin emphasizes that the status of champion is placing psychological pressure on the Indian chess player, while the 20-year-old Uzbek grandmaster is acting with high motivation:

“I think Sindarov is mentally much more prepared, hungrier for victory, and has very strong motivation. When I look at Gukesh, it seems as if the championship crown is weighing him down. It feels like he cannot carry this burden properly, as if it is too heavy for him. Before becoming champion, he was playing very brilliantly, but after becoming world champion, a sharp decline in his game was observed. If he can regain his previous form—that is, return to the level where he defeated everyone on the first board during the qualifiers and the 2024 Olympiad—then it will turn into a very interesting duel between the two strongest chess players in the world. In the current situation, however, from the point of view of chess and intrigue, unfortunately, the favorite is Sindarov,” said Sergey Karjakin.

“It won't be an easy walk—a tough fight is expected in all 14 games”