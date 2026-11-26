“The favorite is Sindarov”: Sergey Karjakin shares his thoughts on the World Chess Championship match
Renowned Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin considers the Uzbek player Javohir Sindarov, who is competing against the reigning champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, in the ongoing World Chess Championship in Switzerland, to be the main favorite. This was reported by the Sport-Express publication.
“Sindarov is mentally prepared and hungrier for victory”
Karjakin emphasizes that the status of champion is placing psychological pressure on the Indian chess player, while the 20-year-old Uzbek grandmaster is acting with high motivation:
“I think Sindarov is mentally much more prepared, hungrier for victory, and has very strong motivation. When I look at Gukesh, it seems as if the championship crown is weighing him down. It feels like he cannot carry this burden properly, as if it is too heavy for him. Before becoming champion, he was playing very brilliantly, but after becoming world champion, a sharp decline in his game was observed.
If he can regain his previous form—that is, return to the level where he defeated everyone on the first board during the qualifiers and the 2024 Olympiad—then it will turn into a very interesting duel between the two strongest chess players in the world. In the current situation, however, from the point of view of chess and intrigue, unfortunately, the favorite is Sindarov,” said Sergey Karjakin.
“It won't be an easy walk—a tough fight is expected in all 14 games”
At the same time, the Russian expert did not agree with the opinion that the chances in the match are 80 to 20 in favor of the Uzbek representative. According to him, many expected an easy victory in the 2024 Ding Liren vs. Gukesh match as well, but the struggle lasted until the final games:
“Of course not. This will not be an easy walk for Sindarov. In one-on-one matches, unexpected results can always happen. What happened in previous tournaments doesn't matter much: you have to prove your superiority in practice once again. Therefore, this time too, there could be a tough fight in all 14 games,” said Sergey Karjakin.
Key details of the World Chess Championship match
Indicators
Details and rules
Participants
Javohir Sindarov (20 years old, Candidates Tournament winner) — Gukesh Dommaraju (20 years old, reigning world champion)
Venue
Switzerland, Cologny commune near Geneva (Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum)
Current score
1 : 1 (1st and 2nd games ended in a draw)
Upcoming 3rd game
Today, November 26 (at 19:00 Tashkent time — Sindarov plays with white pieces)
Match regulations
14 classical games (at least 7.5 points are required to win the championship)
Tie-break condition
If the main games end in a 7:7 tie, the winner will be determined in a tie-break on December 12
As a reminder, Javohir Sindarov became the first Uzbek grandmaster to earn the right to compete for the world chess crown after winning the Candidates Tournament held in Cyprus in the spring of 2026.
In your opinion, how accurate is Sergey Karjakin's assessment—is Javohir Sindarov really the favorite of the match, or will the reigning champion Gukesh still have his say?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about this monumental event in the history of Uzbek chess with your loved ones!
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