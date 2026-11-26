The second game ended in a draw after a repetition of the position in just 20 moves. French experts noted that the reigning world champion played indecisively with the white pieces and that Javohir Sindarov once again outperformed his opponent in terms of preparation:

The prestigious French chess publication Europe Echecs has published its analysis of the 2nd game between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju , as part of the World Championship match taking place near Geneva, Switzerland. According to Sports.kz, foreign experts assessed that the advantage in positional play and opening preparation lies with the Uzbek challenger.

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"20 moves, repetition of position, and a handshake. We expected a bit more intrigue from this encounter... Shouldn't Gukesh have played more decisively while playing with the white pieces? The World Champion chose the London System. On the 15th move, Sindarov sharpened the position with the move ...f5 . Gukesh spent almost half an hour finding the move 16.f3 , resulting in the challenger gaining an advantage of approximately 40 minutes on the clock. Four moves later, the game ended in a repetition of the position, even though there were opportunities to continue the struggle in the position. The Uzbek chess player once again proved superior to his opponent in opening preparation and time management. On Thursday, he will play with the white pieces," wrote Europe Echecs.

Details and regulations of the World Championship match

Indicators Details and rules Current score 1 : 1 (after 2 games) Next 3rd game Today (Thursday) — Javohir Sindarov plays with white pieces Venue Switzerland, Cologny commune near Geneva — Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum Match format 14 classical games (7.5 points required to win the championship) Tie-break date If the score is 7:7 after 14 games, the winner will be determined in a tie-break on December 12

Thus, in the 3rd game taking place today, the advantage of the white pieces will be with our compatriot Javohir Sindarov.

Do you think that in today's 3rd game, playing with the white pieces, Javohir Sindarov will finally break through Gukesh's defense and take the lead in the match?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis with fans of Uzbek chess immediately!