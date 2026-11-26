Prestigious French publication analyzes the 2nd game of the World Championship match
The prestigious French chess publication Europe Echecs has published its analysis of the 2nd game between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, as part of the World Championship match taking place near Geneva, Switzerland. According to Sports.kz, foreign experts assessed that the advantage in positional play and opening preparation lies with the Uzbek challenger.
20 moves, a 40-minute time advantage, and an unexpected draw
The second game ended in a draw after a repetition of the position in just 20 moves. French experts noted that the reigning world champion played indecisively with the white pieces and that Javohir Sindarov once again outperformed his opponent in terms of preparation:
"20 moves, repetition of position, and a handshake. We expected a bit more intrigue from this encounter... Shouldn't Gukesh have played more decisively while playing with the white pieces?
The World Champion chose the London System. On the 15th move, Sindarov sharpened the position with the move
...f5. Gukesh spent almost half an hour finding the move
16.f3, resulting in the challenger gaining an advantage of approximately 40 minutes on the clock. Four moves later, the game ended in a repetition of the position, even though there were opportunities to continue the struggle in the position.
The Uzbek chess player once again proved superior to his opponent in opening preparation and time management. On Thursday, he will play with the white pieces," wrote Europe Echecs.
Details and regulations of the World Championship match
Indicators
Details and rules
Current score
1 : 1 (after 2 games)
Next 3rd game
Today (Thursday) — Javohir Sindarov plays with white pieces
Venue
Switzerland, Cologny commune near Geneva — Martin Bodmer Foundation Museum
Match format
14 classical games (7.5 points required to win the championship)
Tie-break date
If the score is 7:7 after 14 games, the winner will be determined in a tie-break on December 12
Thus, in the 3rd game taking place today, the advantage of the white pieces will be with our compatriot Javohir Sindarov.
Do you think that in today's 3rd game, playing with the white pieces, Javohir Sindarov will finally break through Gukesh's defense and take the lead in the match?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis with fans of Uzbek chess immediately!
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