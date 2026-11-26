According to Kingdom Holding, construction of the Jeddah Tower has reached the 120th floor. More than 322,000 cubic meters of concrete have been used in the building's construction so far. This accounts for approximately 72 percent of the total volume of concrete envisioned for the project.

Saudi Arabia 's Jeddah Tower skyscraper, currently under construction in the city of Jeddah, has reached a height of 482 meters. Once completed, the project is expected to exceed 1 kilometer in height and become the tallest building in the world. This was reported by the Argaam publication, citing a report from Kingdom Holding.

Work on the building's exterior facade is also ongoing. To date, more than 3,900 facade panels have been installed, which is about 14 percent of the total plan. Installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems inside the tower has also begun.

Once the project is finished, the Jeddah Tower is planned to exceed 1,000 meters in height. For comparison, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, currently the world's tallest building, stands at 828 meters.

If commissioned, the Jeddah Tower could break the Burj Khalifa's record and become the first building in human history to exceed one kilometer in height.

Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding, stated that construction is expected to be completed in 2028. It is also projected that the tower's height will reach 500 meters by the end of 2026.

Thus, Saudi Arabia is nearing the breaking of the world record for the tallest building. The next stages of the Jeddah Tower's construction are being watched with great interest.