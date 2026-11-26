Sindarov reveals what he does in the rest room during the World Championship match
The reigning world champion for the chess crown, Indian Gukesh Dommaraju Uzbek grandmaster fighting in an uncompromising match against Javohir Sindarov spoke about his behavior and mental state in the private rest room during games.
A collection of strategies and thoughts in the rest room
In a meeting held after the first two games, journalists asked Sindarov why he spends more time in the private rest area than at the board while his opponent is thinking. Our compatriot explained the situation as follows:
«Everything is fine, I feel good. Simply put, I try to relax a bit while my opponent is pondering his move. Of course, I don't go in there just to sleep — I think about the moves while trying to rest at the same time.
In such situations, it is impossible to calculate very deep and long variations, so I mainly think about what ideas and possible moves the opponent might have. I can say for sure that I don't lose focus or just sit there resting — I am always in a state of concentration on the game.», — said Javohir Sindarov.
Support in Geneva and details of today's 3rd game
It is noteworthy that among those directly supporting Javohir Sindarov in the town of Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland, is the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national team, three-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva is also present.
Statistics
Details
Tournament location
Switzerland, near Geneva, Cologny town
Current score
1 : 1 (the first two games ended in a draw)
Date of 3rd game
November 26 (today) — Javohir Sindarov with white pieces will play
Sindarov's habit
Relaxes mentally in the rest room while the opponent thinks and analyzes Gukesh's potential ideas
Special guest
Three-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva is supporting our compatriot in Geneva
Do you think Javohir Sindarov's ability to maintain such calmness during the game and analyze opponent's moves in the rest room will help him win with white pieces in today's 3rd game?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting interview with Uzbek chess fans immediately!
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