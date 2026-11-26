The reigning world champion for the chess crown, Indian Gukesh Dommaraju Uzbek grandmaster fighting in an uncompromising match against Javohir Sindarov spoke about his behavior and mental state in the private rest room during games.

A collection of strategies and thoughts in the rest room

In a meeting held after the first two games, journalists asked Sindarov why he spends more time in the private rest area than at the board while his opponent is thinking. Our compatriot explained the situation as follows:

«Everything is fine, I feel good. Simply put, I try to relax a bit while my opponent is pondering his move. Of course, I don't go in there just to sleep — I think about the moves while trying to rest at the same time. In such situations, it is impossible to calculate very deep and long variations, so I mainly think about what ideas and possible moves the opponent might have. I can say for sure that I don't lose focus or just sit there resting — I am always in a state of concentration on the game.», — said Javohir Sindarov.

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