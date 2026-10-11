Ship carrying migrants heading to Gulf countries in search of a better life sinks

A boat packed with migrants suffered a shipwreck and sank off the coast of Djibouti in East Africa. According to the latest data, officially 109 people died as a result of this horrific tragedy, including 15 young children.

Another 116 passengers are considered missing, and emergency rescue operations are currently underway in the area.

How did the tragedy happen? The shipwreck that occurred at night

Key facts reported about the details and scale of the incident:

Location and time of the shipwreck: The tragedy occurred on the night of October 8 to October 9, 2026, off the coast of the Goderiya (Goubetto/Guxere) district in northern Djibouti;

Severe overcrowding of the vessel: According to preliminary estimates, there were approximately 305–350 people on board the watercraft;

Survivors: As a result of prompt measures taken, only 80 passengers were rescued alive.

What was the goal of the migrants?

People fleeing harsh living conditions were forced to choose a dangerous sea route:

Setting out in search of work: A large portion of the migrants intended to reach the wealthy countries of the Persian Gulf via Yemen, find jobs there, and send income to their families;

Dangerous route: The sea route from the Horn of Africa (Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Djibouti) towards Yemen is controlled by human traffickers and is considered one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world.

Currently, Djibouti's coastal services and local rescuers are conducting search-and-rescue operations to find the remaining missing passengers.