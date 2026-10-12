Saudi airport attacked for the fourth time in a week

Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh witnessed King Khalid International Airport becoming a target of an attack once again. The recurring attacks in recent days have resulted in casualties and injuries. This was reported by Reuters.

According to reports, the attack on October 11 resulted in the death of a Pakistani citizen and injuries to at least 11 people. Airport infrastructure was also damaged. The area of terminals 3 and 4, which mainly serves domestic flights, was targeted, and a fire broke out there after the incident.

Sources state that the airport has faced attacks four times in the last five days. It had suspended operations following a missile attack on October 10. The previous attack reportedly killed 13 people and injured over 300. Among the victims were citizens of eight countries, and the injured reportedly included two Uzbek nationals.

Saudi officials also announced that King Fahd International Airport near Dammam and two facilities of the Saudi Aramco oil company were attacked on October 11. A passenger who spoke to Reuters stated that a projectile hit the runway near several parked planes, causing a fire.

The attacks are being linked to Yemen's Houthi movement. Earlier, they had called on planes to leave Saudi Arabia's airspace and declared the kingdom a "military operations zone".

The developments of the situation and who will claim responsibility for the attacks are yet to be clarified.