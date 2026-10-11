Uzbekistan strongly condemns attack on Riyadh airport

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the attack carried out by the Houthis on the King Khalid International Airport in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The ministry issued an official statement regarding this on October 11.

The MFA expressed deep sorrow over the fact that innocent people lost their lives and civilians were injured as a result of this attack.

The ministry extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured. Furthermore, Uzbekistan reaffirmed its support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Saudi Arabia.

The statement noted that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a grave violation of international law. It was specifically emphasized that such actions must be stopped immediately.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan called on all parties to exercise restraint and highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation of tensions in the region. At the same time, it urged the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry stated its solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region.