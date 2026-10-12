Iranian girl disassembles and reassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle in 21 seconds (video)

A video has spread on social media showing a young Iranian girl demonstrating her skills in disassembling and reassembling a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle. According to reports, she accomplished this task in approximately 21 seconds. Arenora reported on this.

The video captures the girl rapidly stripping the rifle down and then putting it back together. Some media outlets link this footage to the "Janfada" ("Devotion for Iran") campaign.

Within the framework of this campaign, military training sessions are being organized in Iran for volunteers, including women. It is reported that these sessions teach skills such as handling weapons and preparing for emergency situations.

However, detailed information regarding the identity of the girl in this specific video, or where and when the footage was filmed, has not been provided.