Iranian girl surprises everyone by disassembling and reassembling an assault rifle in 21 seconds

·62·World
Iranian girl surprises everyone by disassembling and reassembling an assault rifle in 21 seconds

A video capturing a young Iranian girl's skill in handling a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle is widely spreading on social media. In it, the girl performs the process of disassembling the weapon and then reassembling it in a very short time.

According to circulating reports, she accomplished this task in just 21 seconds. The girl's fast movements and agility have attracted the attention of internet users.

Some sources state that the norm for partially disassembling a Kalashnikov assault rifle is 15 seconds, and for reassembling it is 25 seconds. However, these indicators may depend on certain training conditions and applied criteria.

The video caused mixed reactions on the internet. While some users acknowledged the girl's skill and speed, others critically discussed the issue of involving children and youth in weapon-related training.

Thus, the short video sparked debates not only regarding the girl's skill, but also about the participation of youth in weapon-related training.

Kalashnikov riflegirl's fast movementweapon training
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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