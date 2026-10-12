«Yandeks» service «collapses» in Kazakhstan: What consequences did digital dependence lead to?

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«Yandeks» service «collapses» in Kazakhstan: What consequences did digital dependence lead to?

The population of Kazakhstan faced massive and widespread disruptions in the services of the «Yandex» digital ecosystem, which millions of users rely on daily. The issues are directly related not to local infrastructure, but to damage to central data centers located on the territory of Russia.

This malfunction dealt a serious blow not only to ordinary passengers and customers, but also to the activities of thousands of taxi drivers and couriers.

Which services have stopped or are working with interruptions?

Almost all popular areas of the company's operations in Kazakhstan went out of order:

  • «Yandex Go»: The taxi ordering service completely stopped working or operated with serious disruptions;

  • Delivery halted: Ordering food and groceries in the «Yandex Food» and «Yandex Lavka» apps became impossible;

  • Financial difficulties: Interruptions occurred in making payments and money transfers via «Yandex Pay»;

  • Smart technologies and music: The «Alice» voice assistant, «Yandex Music», and smart home devices also stopped executing commands and became unstable;

  • Driver and courier protests: Taxi drivers and couriers reported being unable to accept new orders, while the technical support service did not respond.

What is the reason? Data centers in three regions of Russia damaged

Despite the fact that users' personal data is stored on servers inside Kazakhstan, the general computing architecture is based on a networked system:

  • Shutdown of data centers: According to data, the disruption was caused by damage inflicted on the infrastructure of «Yandex» data centers in Russia — in the Ryazan, Kaluga, and Vladimir regions;

  • Cascading collapse: One of the server centers was completely shut down, which naturally caused a chain reaction of international disruptions, directly affecting the Kazakhstan market;

  • Ministry confirmed: The Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan officially confirmed that local servers are operating in normal mode, but the problem arose precisely as a consequence of high dependence on foreign infrastructure.

The issue of dependence and experts' concerns

Company representatives state that work is underway to restore services, but deadlines for full stabilization are currently unknown:

  • The vulnerable point of the market: This incident clearly highlighted a serious problem in Kazakhstan's digital market: everyday vital services are excessively intertwined with Russian technological networks;

  • Future risks: Analysts warn that unless a fully independent digital infrastructure is provided, such mass disruptions may repeat in the future against the background of technical and infrastructural problems abroad.

YandexRussian data centersKazakhstan digital ecosystemYandex Go
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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