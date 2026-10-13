“Yandex Pay” freezes: People unable to withdraw money or pay for groceries

·50·World
“Yandex Pay” freezes: People unable to withdraw money or pay for groceries

Russia's leading technological giant «Yandex» is experiencing one of the hardest trials in its history. Industry experts warn that following consecutive strikes on the company's data centers, the system has reached a critical point: if one more data center fails, the «Yandex» ecosystem will be forced to completely halt its operations.

Under such circumstances, due to a lack of infrastructure capacities, there is practically no possibility to ensure the uninterrupted operation of dozens of services and platforms belonging to the company.

«Yandex Pay» crisis: Customers cut off from their funds

Severe technical disruptions in data centers primarily struck the «Yandex Pay» financial service, which has millions of users:

  • Freezing of funds: Due to a major malfunction arising from the damage to data centers, many citizens have been left unable to manage the funds in their accounts and cards;

  • Several days of blocking: Users who kept their savings entirely in this system have been unable to withdraw their money for several days, and access to the system is completely restricted;

  • Severe financial situation: Because access to funds is blocked, many customers complain that they are left without money for daily needs, even to buy groceries from stores.

Mortgage and credit debt problems escalate

The suspension of the financial payment system has created unexpected legal and financial risks for users:

  • Delayed payments: The most serious problem for users is that they cannot timely make mandatory payments on loans and mortgage debts obtained from other commercial banks;

  • Risk of penalties: Since funds remain blocked within the system, payment deadlines at banks are being violated, creating the risk of interest and penalties being charged to customers.

Although the technological giant is currently taking emergency measures to maintain system stability and protect the infrastructure from complete collapse, the company's future directly depends on the security of the remaining data centers.

YandexYandex PayData centersfinancial services
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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