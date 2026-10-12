«Heritage from the era of Louis XIII reduced to ashes»: Historic market completely burns down in Paris

·35·World
«Heritage from the era of Louis XIII reduced to ashes»: Historic market completely burns down in Paris

One of the oldest and most historic shopping spots in the center of the French capital, Paris — the famous «Enfants-Rouges» Market (Marché des Enfants-Rouges) established in 1615, has been completely reduced to ashes by a massive fire. According to BFMTV, the horrific disaster occurred early in the morning on Monday, October 12, in the city's bustling 3rd arrondissement.

Almost nothing survived of the complex, which was a favorite gastronomic spot for locals and tourists from all over the world.

Morning disaster and 1,000 square meters of ruins

The fire safety service and city administration disclosed the following details about the scale of the tragedy:

  • Rapidly spreading flames: The first emergency call was received by firefighters at around 04:15 in the morning. By the time rescuers arrived, the flames had already completely engulfed the covered market area;

  • Completely destroyed area: Ariel Weil, mayor of the Paris center, stated that the market had burned down completely. The firefighter brigade officially confirmed that 1,000 sq. m of the market's area was reduced to ashes in the vortex of the fire:

    «The covered market is completely destroyed. Nothing is left of it», — said a representative of the rescue team;

  • Unknown causes: Although the exact cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined, some French publications hint at connecting the incident with the «school protests» that have flared up in recent days.

It was a royal heritage and street food center

The «Enfants-Rouges» was not just a regular food market, but an integral part of France's cultural heritage:

  • 400-year history: The market was founded in 1615 during the reign of French King Louis XIII;

  • Historic monument status: Known worldwide for its unique street food and unmatched national atmosphere, the market was included in the national registry of French historic monuments in 1982.

The unexpected loss of a cultural landmark with centuries of history is causing deep sorrow and intense debate in French society.

Enfants-Rouges marketParis fireBFMTVLouis XIII
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Indonesian capital covered in ash, main international airport halts flightsIndonesian capital covered in ash, main international airport halts flights6 September 10:47Mysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to StoneMysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to Stone27 June 17:18Pope Leo XIV to be hospitalized and undergo surgeryPope Leo XIV to be hospitalized and undergo surgeryYesterday 23:10Iranian girl disassembles and reassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle in 21 seconds (video)Iranian girl disassembles and reassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle in 21 seconds (video)Yesterday 23:05«Yandeks» service «collapses» in Kazakhstan: What consequences did digital dependence lead to?«Yandeks» service «collapses» in Kazakhstan: What consequences did digital dependence lead to?Yesterday 22:57A strange platypus-like creature lived during the age of dinosaursA strange platypus-like creature lived during the age of dinosaursYesterday 22:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure