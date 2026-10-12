«Heritage from the era of Louis XIII reduced to ashes»: Historic market completely burns down in Paris

One of the oldest and most historic shopping spots in the center of the French capital, Paris — the famous «Enfants-Rouges» Market (Marché des Enfants-Rouges) established in 1615, has been completely reduced to ashes by a massive fire. According to BFMTV, the horrific disaster occurred early in the morning on Monday, October 12, in the city's bustling 3rd arrondissement.

Almost nothing survived of the complex, which was a favorite gastronomic spot for locals and tourists from all over the world.

Morning disaster and 1,000 square meters of ruins

The fire safety service and city administration disclosed the following details about the scale of the tragedy:

Rapidly spreading flames: The first emergency call was received by firefighters at around 04:15 in the morning. By the time rescuers arrived, the flames had already completely engulfed the covered market area;

Completely destroyed area: Ariel Weil, mayor of the Paris center, stated that the market had burned down completely. The firefighter brigade officially confirmed that 1,000 sq. m of the market's area was reduced to ashes in the vortex of the fire: «The covered market is completely destroyed. Nothing is left of it», — said a representative of the rescue team;

Unknown causes: Although the exact cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined, some French publications hint at connecting the incident with the «school protests» that have flared up in recent days.

It was a royal heritage and street food center

The «Enfants-Rouges» was not just a regular food market, but an integral part of France's cultural heritage:

400-year history: The market was founded in 1615 during the reign of French King Louis XIII;

Historic monument status: Known worldwide for its unique street food and unmatched national atmosphere, the market was included in the national registry of French historic monuments in 1982.

The unexpected loss of a cultural landmark with centuries of history is causing deep sorrow and intense debate in French society.