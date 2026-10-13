European Rabbit Championship held in Sweden

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European Rabbit Championship held in Sweden

The European Rabbit Championship was held in Sweden from October 9–11, 2026. According to the Swedish Rabbit Hopping Federation, the competition was organized in the city of Bostad.

At the championship, rabbits competed in straight and curved course obstacle jumping, as well as high jump and long jump events. To qualify in the high jump, a rabbit had to clear a height of at least 75 centimeters, and in the long jump, a distance of at least 2 meters.

Rabbit hopping is a popular sport in Scandinavia. According to the Swedish Rabbit Hopping Federation, it originated in the country in the late 1970s. The initial competition rules were inspired by equestrian show jumping and later adapted for rabbits.

Today, this sport is widespread in countries such as Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Competitions in rabbit hopping are also held in Germany, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

2026 European Rabbit ChampionshipSwedish Rabbit Hopping FederationCity of Bostad
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