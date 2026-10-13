US President makes sensational statement in front of supporters...

·100·World
US President makes sensational statement in front of supporters...

US President Donald Trump stated at a campaign rally in Ohio that he would like to remain in the office of head of state for a third term. According to the Associated Press, in response to chants from his supporters, the White House leader made no secret of the fact that the idea of staying in power for another four more years appeals to him.

This statement has once again fueled political debate against the background of the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which strictly limits the presidency to two terms.

«Four more years!»: What happened at the rally in Ohio?

Speaking at the mass event, Trump touched upon the country's future and economic development plans:

  • Economic promises: Trump promised that if Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections in November, the country will experience «an unprecedented level of economic success»;

  • Crowd reaction: Following his words, rally participants began chanting in unison: «Four more years!»;

  • Trump's open confession: In response to the rally participants' call, the President replied: «I would gladly do that».

Trump's political path and controversial hints about a third term

Trump's remarks about a third term are not being voiced for the first time:

  • Chronicle of return to power: First elected president in 2016, Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020. However, he won the 2024 elections and returned to the White House;

  • Internal conversations and the risk of losing influence: According to Reuters, Trump has discussed the possibility of a third term in private conversations, fearing the early loss of power and the status of a «lame duck» (an outgoing leader losing influence);

  • Constitutional restrictions: Earlier, Trump acknowledged that legally he cannot run for a third term, expressing regret over this amid strong public political support;

  • Mysterious answers: In an interview with NBC News in February of this year, he dodged the question, leaving an ambiguous hint: «That would be very interesting. But it would be terrible for me to give you the answer you're waiting for».

As the US election campaign enters a heated phase, Trump's such resonant remarks are expected to be discussed in Washington's political circles for a long time to come.

Donald TrumpOhioThird term22nd Amendment
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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