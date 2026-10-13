What is happening around famous rapper and producer P.Diddy in prison?

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What is happening around famous rapper and producer P.Diddy in prison?

Famous American rapper and producer P.Diddy (Sean Combs) was urgently rushed to a medical facility from the prison where he is serving his sentence due to a head injury. According to the TMZ portal, the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, October 10.

After receiving emergency medical care, the artist was returned to the correctional facility, but the causes of the injury still remain a mystery.

Nighttime call and details of the unknown injury

According to reports from the scene, medical assistance was organized promptly:

  • 01:00 AM call: An ambulance left the territory of the FCI Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, where Sean Combs is being held, at around one o'clock in the morning;

  • No threat to life: Doctors assessed the injury as not life-threatening to the rapper. By morning, he was returned to prison — he was conscious and able to speak freely;

  • Lawyers' investigation: The exact circumstances under which the trauma was sustained remain unknown for now. The rapper's legal team is investigating the incident and stated that his safety is the top priority.

Scandals, solitary confinement, and changed sentence terms

Sean Combs' life behind bars continues amid a series of controversies:

  • Court verdict: In October 2025, Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of sex trafficking and was transferred from a Brooklyn detention center to Fort Dix;

  • Release date: Due to internal rule violations and difficulties getting along with other inmates, his release date has changed several times — initially moved from May 2028 to June, then to February, and according to the latest information, to January 2028;

  • Transfer to solitary confinement: According to TMZ, following reports in early October about Diddy's "luxurious life" in prison, he was placed in a solitary confinement cell under special supervision.

Events surrounding P.Diddy, who stands at the center of the biggest scandals in US show business, are being followed with great interest by the global media.

P.DiddySean CombsFCI Fort DixNew Jersey prison
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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