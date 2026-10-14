In India, men in women's nightgowns steal money from an ATM (video)

An unusual ATM theft took place in the Indian state of Telangana. Unknown individuals arrived at the crime scene in an ambulance, and wearing women's nightgowns and masks, broke into the ATM and took the money inside. This was reported by Zakon.kz.

The incident occurred in the Kamareddy district. Security camera footage shows a vehicle resembling an ambulance stopping in front of a bank building around one o'clock in the night. Men wearing women's nightgowns and masks on their faces got out of it.

The attackers used special cutting tools to break open the ATM, took all the cash inside, and fled the scene.

In the morning, local residents noticed the broken ATM and reported it to the police. Law enforcement agencies are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage to identify the suspects and track their route of movement.

Investigators are also clarifying whether the vehicle used by the criminals was a real ambulance or if they had decorated another vehicle to look like one.

It is not yet known how much money was stolen from the ATM. The exact amount is being calculated by bank employees.