Trump's sensational response: Why does he think Putin wants to end the war more?

US President Donald Trump answered important questions regarding the war in Ukraine, Washington's support for Kyiv, and potential peace negotiations with Russia. In a conversation with members of the press, the head of the White House officially confirmed that the United States continues to provide strategic intelligence data to the Ukrainian side to this day.

At the same time, Trump engaged in an interesting and controversial debate with journalists regarding recent mutual strikes by the parties to the conflict and the possibilities of reaching a peace agreement.

Intelligence data and the condition for a ceasefire

Donald Trump expressed a clear position on Washington's monitoring and intelligence assistance in the conflict:

Intelligence supply: According to the President, the US has not stopped the process of providing Ukraine with vital operational and intelligence information;

Monitoring ceasefire violations: "If Russia violates the ceasefire agreement, I will be one of the first to let you know," Trump emphasized.

Strikes on energy infrastructure: "Ukraine also hit targets just the day before"

During the conversation with the press, when asked by media representatives about the recent powerful strikes carried out by Russia, Trump gave a balanced and controversial response:

Journalist's objection: A journalist reminded that just yesterday Russia launched a devastating attack on six critical energy facilities in Ukraine;

Trump's counter-response: "Well, just a day before that, Ukraine also struck numerous targets," he assessed the situation as an exchange of bilateral strikes.

Why does Putin want to end the war more?

The most notable point of the conversation was the question regarding Trump's confidence in Moscow's position:

Skeptical question: One of the journalists asked, "Why are you so sure that Putin wants to end the war more than Zelenskyy?"

The factor of negotiation experience: Trump answered this through his own experience: "It's about the ability to reach agreements. That is exactly what I have been doing my whole life and career."]

These statements by the US leader indicate that while not completely cutting off aid to Kyiv, Washington is placing greater emphasis on a strategy of resolving the conflict through negotiations and pragmatic deals.