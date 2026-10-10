What did Trump and Putin agree on during their phone call?

An unexpected and sharp diplomatic turn has taken place in US-Russia relations. Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov announced that a personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is planned to take place soon.

This statement came following an important telephone conversation between the two leaders. The talk concluded not only with congratulations and political discussions regarding Ukraine, but also with sensational decisions concerning the energy market.

Unexpected turn in the energy market: Restrictions on diesel lifted

The most resonant practical outcome of the phone conversation concerned decisions regarding the fuel market:

1.8 million tons of supplies: Donald Trump announced that Russia will supply more than 1.8 million tons of diesel fuel to the American and global markets;

Official decision of the US Department of the Treasury: Following the conversation, the US Department of the Treasury officially lifted the strict restrictions previously in effect against Russian diesel;

Validity period until 2027: The easing of sanctions and the lifting of restrictions were set until April 7, 2027.

Birthday congratulations and conflicting positions on Ukraine

During the negotiations, international security and the situation at the front were also discussed in detail:

Personal congratulations: Trump warmly congratulated Putin on his recent birthday;

Putin's condition regarding Kyiv: When the topic of peace negotiations on Ukraine was raised, the Russian president stated that resuming dialogue is currently completely impossible due to the stance held by official Kyiv;

Trump's instruction: Following this response, Donald Trump instructed his team to directly convey these precise signals given by the Russian side to the Ukrainian leadership.

Peskov: "The leaders will meet face-to-face soon"

According to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the parties are preparing for a face-to-face meeting in order to continue the reached agreements. This potential summit could fundamentally alter not only Russia-US relations, but also the geopolitical situation worldwide and global energy security.