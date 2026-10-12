What mark did October 12 leave in history? Turning point events that took place

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What mark did October 12 leave in history? Turning point events that took place

October 12 holds special significance as one of the crucial turning points in human civilization. It is on this date that great geographical discoveries that completely changed the map of the modern world, the opening of architectural wonders, and important historical events related to the demographics of our planet are sealed.

Today's date is remembered globally with international days and historical memories celebrated in various fields.

Important dates and days celebrated today

October 12 is marked on the calendar with a number of global events:

  • Columbus Day: Widely recognized around the world as "Columbus Day" or the "Meeting of Two Worlds";

  • World Arthritis Day: A day to draw attention to millions of people suffering from joint and musculoskeletal diseases and to promote a healthy lifestyle;

  • Children's Day in Brazil: Celebrated nationwide as a national holiday dedicated to children's rights, health, and education.

Decisive years and events in human memory

Every event that took place on this date made an important historical turning point in its time:

  • 1492 — Christopher Columbus's voyage and Spain's national holiday: An expedition led by the Genoese navigator Columbus reached the Bahamas, thus discovering the "New World." For this reason, October 12 is celebrated in modern Spain as the greatest state holiday — the National Day (Fiesta Nacional de España);

  • 1901 — Officialization of the name "The White House": The 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt officially gave the name "The White House" to the head of state's residence in Washington (previously it was called the "Executive Mansion");

  • 1931 — Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro: The giant Christ the Redeemer statue (Cristo Redentor), which became one of the new wonders of the world on Mount Corcovado in Brazil, officially stood tall and was commissioned;

  • 1999 — The 6 billionth citizen of the Earth: According to UN estimates, a baby born in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was symbolically declared the 6 billionth inhabitant of our planet.

October 12 is a day that serves not only as a history lesson for world civilization, but also as a unique bridge between the past and future of our planet.

October 12Columbus Daymusculoskeletal systemChildren's Day in Brazil
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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