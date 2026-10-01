Earthquake in Afghanistan felt as 2 magnitude in Surkhandarya
On October 1 at 06:29, a magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded in the Baghlan region of Afghanistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 128 kilometers.
The tremors were also felt in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region. The intensity of the earthquake in the area was 2 magnitude. The distance to the epicenter was recorded as 180 kilometers.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 589 kilometers southwest of Tashkent. The coordinates of the epicenter were 35.99 N and 68.56 E.
The time of the earthquake was recorded as October 1 at 06:29:19.
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