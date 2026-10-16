«If I drank and smoked...»: Trump spoke about his life and bad habits

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«If I drank and smoked...»: Trump spoke about his life and bad habits

US President Donald Trump, speaking about the complexities of his life, daily political pressures, and personal habits, once again reiterated his firm stance on health and discipline. The head of state emphasized that his life has more than enough serious and complex problems, but bad habits have never had a place among them.

The President revealed that behind his enormous success in politics and big business lies precisely the principle of completely staying away from bad habits.

«If I smoked and drank — I wouldn't be sitting here right now»

Donald Trump described his healthy lifestyle and distance from bad habits as follows:

  • Personal choice and determination: «I have a few very serious problems, but smoking and alcohol are not among them. I completely refuse to add these to my list of problems;

  • Factor of success: If I had smoked and consumed alcoholic beverages, I assure you, I wouldn't be here right now», — he emphasized.

Trump's famous principle: Lifelong abandonment of bad habits

Trump's position against alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and other harmful substances has been one of his most important principles throughout his life:

  • Family experience and lesson: As the politician has stated multiple times, the untimely death of his brother Fred Trump due to alcohol addiction served as a huge lesson for him from a young age never to touch such substances;

  • Energy and clear mind: Trump demonstrates that in state governance, which requires high levels of stress, constant pressure, and round-the-clock work, sustainable results can only be achieved with a healthy body and clear thinking.

This statement by the US President reminded that in the modern world, resorting to bad habits does not solve the problem of overcoming stress and fatigue; on the contrary, the main factor of success and longevity is a healthy choice.

Donald Trumphealthy lifestylebad habits
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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