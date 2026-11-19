The negotiations between the three world leaders took place on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The conversation, held at the "Silin Shanchjuan" state residence, lasted nearly an hour and a half.

"I think the meeting was a 12. On a scale of zero to ten, it ended with a 12. The negotiations went very well," said Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump gave his highest rating to the trilateral meeting held in China with Russian President Vladimir Putin and PRC Chairman Xi Jinping . According to NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez, who spoke with the White House chief by phone, the American leader described the dialogue as "amazing" and noted that the summit participants were able to establish "fantastic relationships."

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NBC News journalist Gabe Gutierrez reported that the main and central topic of the Washington leader's discussions was the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. At the same time, the situation surrounding Iran was barely touched upon during the talks.

In addition, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping specifically discussed the need to introduce basic restrictive norms and rules in the field of artificial intelligence, which the US President called "super intelligence."

Summit details Key information and results Date and location November 19, 2026, Shenzhen ("Silin Shanchjuan" residence) Duration Trilateral conversation — ~1.5 hours; Putin and Trump dialogue — ~40 minutes Main agenda Resolution of the Ukraine conflict and restrictive norms for artificial intelligence Final document Joint peace declaration on reducing nuclear risks and reforming the UN

Joint peace declaration and bilateral dialogue

In addition to the general summit in Shenzhen, separate bilateral negotiations lasting approximately 40 minutes were held between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Following the historic trilateral summit, the leaders of Russia, the US, and China adopted a joint peace declaration. In this document, the leaders of the three great powers officially confirmed their commitment to continuing the dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and reforming the United Nations (UN).

Do you think Donald Trump's high rating of the summit and the joint peace declaration adopted by the three powers will lead to real changes in the Ukraine conflict and global politics in the coming months? Leave your opinion in the comments!