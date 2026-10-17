Trump spoke about his makeup habit

·0·World
Trump spoke about his makeup habit

US President Donald Trump stated that without makeup, he would look like a corpse. He said this on October 16 at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, held to support Republican candidates.

During the rally, Trump criticized Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff for his spending on makeup. He claimed that the senator spends large sums on makeup services and constantly uses the services of a makeup artist.

"He puts a lot of effort into this. He has a makeup artist, and they are always together. I don't know how he does it, but he spends a lot of money on it," Trump said.

The US President also claimed that Ossoff has spent more money on makeup than all other male and female senators in Senate history. However, this claim has not been fully verified by independent sources.

Trump also spoke about his own makeup habit.

"I use very little makeup and I do it myself. Because if I don't use a little makeup, I look like a corpse. And I don't want to look like that," the US President said.

Trump's speech sparked discussions on social media and in international media outlets.

Donald TrumpJon OssoffDaltonGeorgia
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