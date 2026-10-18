A moment awaited for 24 years: a father wore his daughter's handmade paper tie at her wedding!

·5·World
A moment awaited for 24 years: a father wore his daughter's handmade paper tie at her wedding!

A father cherished and kept a paper tie that his daughter had made with her own hands when she was five years old for 24 years. Years later, when his daughter's wedding day arrived, he wore this precious gift, turning it into an unforgettable moment.

The simple paper tie that the once-little girl had lovingly prepared turned into an invaluable memory for the father over time. Wearing this very gift on one of the most important days of his daughter's life expressed how strong the affection and bond between them truly are.

This event once again reminds us that the value of a truly precious gift is not measured by its price or what material it is made of, but by the warmth and love infused into it.

father and daughterpaper tiewedding dayfor 24 years
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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