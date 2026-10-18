The practice of drinking cow urine in India: religious belief or health benefit?

The consumption of cow urine by certain individuals in India sparks curiosity among many. Known as “Gaumutra,” this practice is linked to certain religious beliefs and traditional medical views within Hinduism.

In Hinduism, the cow is revered as a sacred animal and considered a symbol of prosperity and life. Therefore, cow's milk, dung, and urine are also used in certain religious rituals. Some people believe that cow urine cleanses the body or helps cure various diseases.

However, such views are not sufficiently confirmed scientifically. The health benefits of drinking cow urine have not been proven with reliable evidence; on the contrary, consuming it may pose risks related to microbes and infections.

It should also be emphasized that drinking cow urine is not a habit characteristic of the entire population of India. This practice is found only among certain individuals and groups. Thus, religious beliefs and traditional views play an important role at its root, but this cannot be the basis for considering it medically beneficial.