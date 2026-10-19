“No Kings!”: Mass protests against Trump's policies begin in the US (video)

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“No Kings!”: Mass protests against Trump's policies begin in the US (video)

Large-scale mass protests against the policies pursued by President Donald Trump have taken place in a number of major US cities. According to the influential news agency Associated Press (AP), the rallies were organized nationwide under the «No Kings» slogan.

The wave of protests was particularly observed in major political and economic centers such as New York, the capital Washington, and Atlanta, prompting thousands of activists to take to the streets.

«Power is concentrating in one hand»: Main grievances of the protesters

Participants in the demonstrations are strongly opposed to the political decisions of the current administration and its attitude toward democratic institutions:

  • Accusations of «Sole Rule»: Protesters openly accuse Donald Trump of excessively centralizing governance and powers in his own hands, and violating constitutional limits;

  • «No Kings» slogan: Activists reminded that the United States is not a monarchy, but a free democratic system, demanding the independence of the branches of power;

  • Wide geographic scope: From the central squares of New York to the areas surrounding the White House and the Capitol, as well as Atlanta, the administrative center of Georgia, people filled the streets with placards and slogans.

Main goal — Midterm elections on November 3

According to analysts, these protests have not flared up by chance at this time; they have a clear political objective:

  • Mobilizing voters: The actions are intended to activate citizens and draw them to polling stations on the eve of the important US Congress midterm elections scheduled for November 3;

  • Control over Congress: These elections will determine the balance of power in the Senate and the House of Representatives, and decide how free or restricted the Trump administration's policies will be for the remainder of its term.

The intensification of the «No Kings» movement shows that tension and polarization on the American political scene have reached a maximum level on the eve of November 3.

Donald TrumpNo KingsUS midterm elections
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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