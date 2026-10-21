Father with 58 children in Afghanistan struggles to feed his family

·108·World
Father with 58 children in Afghanistan struggles to feed his family

Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, has had 58 children with his four wives. However, financially supporting such a large family, providing his children with food, and creating conditions for their education is not easy for him.

According to BBC reports, 57-year-old Muhammad Sadiq works at a car dealership. He says that when a car is sold, he earns about 1,000 Afghanis. This is not enough to cover all the needs of his large family. Therefore, some of his children also collect paper and plastic to help the family.

Meals in the household are usually prepared twice a day. Living conditions are also quite difficult: sometimes six to seven people have to sleep under a single thin blanket.

Loy va toshli g‘orda turli xil ro‘zg‘or buyumlari va qoplar tutun ichida yotibdi.

Muhammad Sadiq stated that he has tried to provide education for all his children, but funds are lacking even for that. He mentioned that since he cannot always remember his children's names, he often simply calls them "son" or "child".

According to the father, he attributes having many children to his religious beliefs. Currently, his main desire is for his children to receive an education and for there to be enough food in his family. For this reason, he has asked the government, charitable organizations, and entrepreneurs for help.

Eshiklari matolar bilan to‘silgan qadimiy loydan yasalgan uylar qatori.
Muhammad SadiqUruzgan provinceAfghanistanchildren's education
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