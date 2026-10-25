Winter time begins in Europe: clocks turned back by one hour

European Union member states switched from daylight saving time to winter time on October 25. In this regard, clocks were turned back by one hour, «Deutsche Welle» reports.

As noted, in Germany, France, and other Central European countries, clocks were turned back from 03:00 to 02:00 local time. As a result, the population got the opportunity to sleep an hour longer.

A single procedure for switching to summer and winter time applies in the European Union. According to it, clocks are moved forward by one hour on the last Sunday of March, and turned back by one hour on the last Sunday of October.

In 2019, the European Parliament supported the proposal to abandon the seasonal time change. However, due to the failure of the Union countries to reach a consensus, the current procedure remains in place.

There are three time zones in the European Union. Ireland and Portugal use Greenwich Mean Time in winter. Countries like Germany and France operate on Central European Time, while Finland and the Baltic states use Eastern European Time. Clocks in each region are changed in accordance with local time.

The next seasonal time change will take place on March 28, 2027, when the clocks will be moved forward by one hour.