17-year-old rugby player dies in France from injuries sustained during a match

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17-year-old rugby player dies in France from injuries sustained during a match

Klea Menet, a 17-year-old rugby player for the French club «Union du Bassin Marmandais», has died as a result of severe injuries sustained during a match. This was reported by «RMC Sport» and local French media.

The incident occurred on October 17 during a youth match against the «Agen Agglo Rugby» team in the Lot-et-Garonne department. During the match, Menet suffered a heavy blow to the head, after which her heart stopped. Medical staff performed resuscitation measures right on the pitch, and the athlete was rushed to the hospital.

However, doctors were unable to save her life. The club announced the rugby player's death on October 21.

The French Rugby Federation expressed condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones, stating that all measures will be taken to determine the causes of the incident. Psychological support has also been organized for her affected teammates and other participants.

Klea MenetFrench Rugby FederationUnion du Bassin Marmandaisrugby
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Charos
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