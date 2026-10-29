Attention future grooms: How do tests that detect drug use in 5 minutes work?

In recent days, reports on social media about an innovative device created by young startups from Namangan that can detect the use of 70 types of narcotic substances in just 5 minutes have caused a great stir. Such an innovation is being hotly debated, especially among mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law who intend to have grooms undergo medical examinations before the wedding, as well as among traffic safety officers.

How is the detection of prohibited psychotropic and narcotic substances in the human body actually implemented in medicine and practice? Below, the operating principles of modern test systems and equipment are described in detail.

Rapid and professional control: Types of modern equipment

Today, the main devices used in drug control are divided into 3 large groups:

Mobile digital analyzers (for Traffic Safety Departments and enterprises): Portable digital devices such as Dräger DrugTest 5000 or Abbott SoToxa are used for checking employees in traffic police (GAI), customs, and large organizations; A person's oral fluid (saliva) is collected via a special swab, placed into a cassette, and inserted into the analyzer; Within 5–10 minutes, the device identifies 6 to 8 main dangerous groups (marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, methamphetamine, etc.) and prints the result in the form of an official receipt; This method accurately shows whether a person has consumed a substance within the last 24–48 hours.

Express test cassettes (for home and family use): Simple strip multipanels that do not require electronic devices and can be purchased at pharmacies are widely used; Through urine analysis, it is possible to detect 3, 5, 10, or 13 types of substances simultaneously. Drug metabolites remain in this biological fluid for 2 days to 2 weeks, depending on the type of substance; There are also express strips that work via saliva, showing results in a few minutes using colored lines; In Uzbekistan, local express tests capable of detecting 18 types of substances simultaneously have also been created and are currently undergoing clinical trials.

Laboratory equipment (High accuracy and legal force): If the results of an express test raise doubts, only specialized laboratories can provide a final conclusion that has legal force before the court and the law; For this, high-tech GC-MS (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry) equipment is used; In addition to blood and urine, laboratories can also analyze hair and nail samples. Most interestingly, through hair analysis, it is possible to prove with 100 percent accuracy whether a person has consumed drugs within the last 3 months (90 days).



What to do if there is suspicion?

If a quick and private check is necessary, using multipanel express tests sold in pharmacies is the most convenient and affordable way. However, in disputed cases, it is recommended to contact narcological dispensaries or specialized state laboratories to obtain an official and definitive medical conclusion.