91-year-old woman gets caught trying to buy medicine for her husband

A story about a 91-year-old woman is spreading widely on social networks. It is reported that she was detained for trying to take medicine from a pharmacy without paying for it in order to find medication for her 88-year-old husband.

According to circulating reports, the situation was caused by the family's financial difficulties. Supposedly, the price of the medicine necessary for the man's treatment had risen from $50 to $950, which became a serious problem for the elderly couple.

The story depicts a helpless woman trying to treat her lifelong partner. However, it is not yet clear whether the information about this incident has been confirmed through reliable sources.

This story has further intensified debates on social media regarding drug prices and access to medical services.

After all, what should families who cannot afford to buy essential medicines do? This question once again reminds us how important it is for medical care to be affordable for everyone.