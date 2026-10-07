Will social media be shut down for children? Kazakhstan's Prime Minister reveals a sensational plan

·43·World
Will social media be shut down for children? Kazakhstan's Prime Minister reveals a sensational plan

An unprecedentedly strict initiative regarding digital security and the protection of minors from harmful online content is being put forward in Central Asia. The government of Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of temporarily blocking personal profiles of citizens under the age of 16 on major online platforms and social networks.

This sensational information was announced by the country's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov in his response to an official inquiry from members of parliament (Majilis).

Transition period and account suspension: A new draft law is ready

The head of government emphasized that the introduction of new mechanisms aimed at ensuring children's safety will be carried out in stages:

  • Adaptation period: A special transition period will be established to adapt to the new strict requirements;

  • Temporary suspension of profiles: During this period, it is planned to temporarily suspend (block) the activity of accounts belonging to users under the age of 16;

  • Legislative changes: The government has developed a package of amendments to the current law "On Online Platforms and Online Advertising," which is currently being reviewed by members of parliament.

How will age verification work? Artificial intelligence and platform tools

Once the relevant changes are officially approved by parliament, a strict technical regulation for verifying the real age of users will be established:

  • Internal algorithms: The networks' own specific software tools will be used to control age limits;

  • Use of artificial intelligence: Age filters on networks will be strengthened using modern artificial intelligence (AI) technologies;

  • Activity analysis: The real age will be determined through deep analysis of the user's page activity, follows, and published content.

Cooperation with international giants

The government plans to engage in direct dialogue with international internet platforms during this process:

  • Oljas Bektenov noted that the draft regulatory document will be fully coordinated in advance with the local representative offices of internet platforms (Meta, TikTok, and other major networks);

  • This initiative is aimed not only at protecting minors in the digital space but also at taking online advertising and the rule of law to a new level.

This experience of Kazakhstan and the legislative mechanisms to be adopted could become an important model for future reforms to ensure children's safety on the internet across the entire Central Asian region, including in Uzbekistan.

Oljas BektenovGovernment of KazakhstanOn Online Platforms and Online AdvertisingAI technologies
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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