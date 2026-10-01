In China, employee wins one-year paid vacation in a lottery

·21·World
In China, employee wins one-year paid vacation in a lottery

An unusual prize was drawn in a lottery involving 70 employees at one of the companies in Shenzhen, China. Instead of a lucky number or ticket, the name of one of the employees was selected as the winner.

At first, the manager who heard his name thought it was a joke. However, after the company director confirmed that he was indeed the winner, it became clear that the event was serious.

This lottery was organized as part of the company's first corporate event held after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An award different from standard gifts was prepared for the employees.

The winner was given the opportunity to take a one-year vacation with full salary retention or to receive the cash equivalent of this privilege.

The opportunity to receive a monthly salary without working for a year can be an unexpected prize for many.

ShenzhenCOVID-19lotterycorporate event
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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