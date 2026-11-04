Copies of the Quran found intact in Indonesian madrasa after fire

Copies of the Quran stored in a madrasa were found intact following a fire in the Garut district of Indonesia's West Java province. A video capturing the scene has gone viral on social media.

It is reported that on October 30, a fire broke out at the Nurul Yakin madrasa and an adjacent house belonging to a citizen named Ujang Sofyan. The flames caused significant damage to the buildings, which were constructed from semi-permanent materials.

While firefighting and cooling operations were underway, one of the firefighters noticed a red bookshelf inside the building. Although the surrounding wooden structures were burned and the walls blackened, the copies of the Quran kept inside the shelf remained untouched.

The official at the scene recorded the sight, expressing astonishment and gratitude by saying, "Everything else has burned, but the Quran has not. Alhamdulillah."

Usep Basuki Eko, head of the Garut district fire and rescue service, confirmed that the report of the fire was received at 13:45. According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

The video depicting the incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media.