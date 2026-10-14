Not an ordinary lightning: Rare red sprites captured across the sky in France

·46·World
Not an ordinary lightning: Rare red sprites captured across the sky in France

A photographer on the island of Corsica, France, has captured one of nature's rarest phenomena—red sprites. The bright red flashes appearing over the village created a unique sky landscape.

Red sprites are short-lived electrical light phenomena that occur above powerful thunderstorms at an altitude of approximately 40–90 kilometers. Unlike ordinary lightning, they occur not inside clouds, but in the upper layers of the atmosphere. Because this phenomenon lasts for a very short time, it is not easy to spot with the naked eye or capture on camera.

To photograph this rare landscape, the photographer monitored weather forecasts in advance and calculated the necessary shooting point and angle. As a result of thorough preparation, he managed to capture stunning images of the red sprites appearing over the village.

Such frames are notable not only for their beauty, but also for the opportunity to observe poorly understood electrical phenomena occurring in the atmosphere.

Island of Corsicared spriteselectrical light phenomenon
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Passenger plane struck by lightning in India survives by a miraclePassenger plane struck by lightning in India survives by a miracle8 October 12:53New evidence found regarding the mysterious ninth planet in the solar systemNew evidence found regarding the mysterious ninth planet in the solar system9 October 11:23October 9: Today is Post Office Day, and important events took place in historyOctober 9: Today is Post Office Day, and important events took place in history9 October 10:22Tragedy on the pitch: Footballer dies after being struck by lightningTragedy on the pitch: Footballer dies after being struck by lightning8 July 01:31Tragedy in Turkey: children killed by lightningTragedy in Turkey: children killed by lightning18 April 19:37A Rare Celestial Event Will Occur on August 12: Four Phenomena at OnceA Rare Celestial Event Will Occur on August 12: Four Phenomena at Once6 August 23:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once