Not an ordinary lightning: Rare red sprites captured across the sky in France

A photographer on the island of Corsica, France, has captured one of nature's rarest phenomena—red sprites. The bright red flashes appearing over the village created a unique sky landscape.

Red sprites are short-lived electrical light phenomena that occur above powerful thunderstorms at an altitude of approximately 40–90 kilometers. Unlike ordinary lightning, they occur not inside clouds, but in the upper layers of the atmosphere. Because this phenomenon lasts for a very short time, it is not easy to spot with the naked eye or capture on camera.

To photograph this rare landscape, the photographer monitored weather forecasts in advance and calculated the necessary shooting point and angle. As a result of thorough preparation, he managed to capture stunning images of the red sprites appearing over the village.

Such frames are notable not only for their beauty, but also for the opportunity to observe poorly understood electrical phenomena occurring in the atmosphere.