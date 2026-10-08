"Few days left until the end of the world": South African clergyman's prophecy causes a stir on the internet

·47·World
"Few days left until the end of the world": South African clergyman's prophecy causes a stir on the internet

South African pastor Joshua Mlakela claimed that the end of the world will occur on October 12–13.

According to the clergyman, the event he previously prophesied will take place precisely on these days. These statements of his have spread widely on social networks, causing mixed reactions among users.

Meanwhile, some are turning the pastor's claim into a joke, circulating various sarcastic posts on social media. In particular, jokes implying that "one doesn't even need to go to work on Monday" have also emerged.

So far, there is no scientific evidence to support Mlakela's claim about the end of the world.

Joshua MlakelaEnd of the worldSouth African pastorsClergyman
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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