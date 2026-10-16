21-year-old Turkish model becomes the most handsome man in the world

21-year-old Turkish model Dilhan Divrikli won the international male beauty pageant Mister Global 2026 held in Thailand. He was deemed the most worthy among participants from various countries around the world. The finale of the contest took place on October 10 in the city of Nonthaburi near Bangkok. This was reported by the publication Türkiye Today.

In the prestigious international contest, young men from different countries competed for the main prize. Before the final stage, the participants stayed in a special camp for nearly ten days, participating in various presentations, photo shoots, and trials. During this process, they had the opportunity to demonstrate their skills not only through their appearance, but also through their demeanor and stage performances.

Based on the results of several stages of the contest, Dilhan Divrikli entered the top three finalists of the competition along with representatives of Nigeria and the Philippines. In the end, the jury announced the Turkish model as the winner. Bethel Mbamara from Nigeria took second place, and M.J. Ordillano from the Philippines took third place.

What is known about Dilhan Divrikli?

It turns out that Dilhan Divrikli currently resides in Brussels, while his family is from the Afyonkarahisar province of Turkey. The young model speaks four languages and has previously participated in various beauty pageants.

One of his early achievements in the modeling industry was winning the national Top Model of Türkiye contest. His success at the Mister Global 2026 contest further increased his recognition on the international stage.

Dilhan does not want to limit himself to a modeling career. He also shows great interest in cinematography and dreams of trying his hand as an actor in the future. Winning the international contest may open new doors of opportunity for his future plans.

What kind of contest is Mister Global?

The Mister Global international male beauty pageant has been held since 2014. Every year, participants from various countries around the world compete in it, representing their countries on the international stage.

Dilhan Divrikli's victory in the 2026 contest became one of the significant achievements for a Turkish representative. Now the young model may strive to conquer new heights not only in modeling, but also in his dream acting career.