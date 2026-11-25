Trump pardons two turkeys for 'Freedom Day': they will not be served on the holiday table
World1 min read17
On November 24, ahead of Thanksgiving, US President Donald Trump symbolically "pardoned" two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers during a traditional ceremony.
According to the BBC Russian Service, both turkeys were raised on a farm in West Virginia. Their names were chosen through a vote held among Americans.
The birds "pardoned" by the president will not be served on the holiday table. After the ceremony, they will be sent to Texas A&M University, where they will be cared for by experts and students.
The tradition of gifting a turkey to the US president before Thanksgiving began in 1947. Since then, turkey farmers have presented these birds to the head of state every year.
Did you like this article?
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…