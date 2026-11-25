On November 24, ahead of Thanksgiving, US President Donald Trump symbolically "pardoned" two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers during a traditional ceremony.

According to the BBC Russian Service, both turkeys were raised on a farm in West Virginia. Their names were chosen through a vote held among Americans.

The birds "pardoned" by the president will not be served on the holiday table. After the ceremony, they will be sent to Texas A&M University, where they will be cared for by experts and students.

The tradition of gifting a turkey to the US president before Thanksgiving began in 1947. Since then, turkey farmers have presented these birds to the head of state every year.